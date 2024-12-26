Involvement Of Canadian Colleges Under Lens: ED probes human trafficking racket

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a human trafficking racket involving Indian individuals, entities, and Canadian colleges, following the tragic death of a four-member Indian family from Dingucha village in Gujarat. The family died from extreme cold while attempting to cross the Canada-US border illegally in January 2022.

The ED suspects the involvement of 262 Canadian colleges in the racket, which facilitates illegal migration under the guise of student admissions. Searches were conducted at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara as part of the probe into Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel, who is accused of orchestrating the operation.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ahmedabad Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 10.12.2024 and 19.12.2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 8 locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe in the case of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others (Dingucha case) for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims/persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking," the agency stated.

The racket reportedly charged individuals Rs 55–60 lakh each, promising them illegal entry into the US through Canada. “ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others after a family of 04 Indian nationals of Dingucha village, Gujarat was found dead on Canada-US Border 19.01.2022. All the accused, in conspiracy with each other, lured the innocent Indian nationals by charging them huge amounts of Rs 55 to 60 Lakh per person, for causing them to illegally enter the USA through Canada,” the ED said.

The modus operandi involved securing Canadian student visas for individuals, who then crossed the US-Canada border instead of attending college. The fees paid to Canadian colleges were subsequently remitted to the traffickers.

The ED revealed that two entities, based in Mumbai and Nagpur, facilitated student admissions to foreign universities on a commission basis. “It is gathered that two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur have entered into an agreement for admission of students to universities based in foreign countries on a commission basis with an entity, which was contacted by a desirous student for immigrating to the USA illegally,” the ED explained.

Preliminary findings suggest that one entity referred 25,000 students annually, while another referred over 10,000. Agreements with 112 Canadian colleges were linked to one entity, and 150 colleges to another. The investigation into their involvement continues.