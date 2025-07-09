Jindal Foundation served 2 million meals during Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its long tradition of serving devotees during the Rath Yatra at Puri, Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, served over two million meals to the devotees during the grand festival. From Nabajouban Darshan on June 26, the Foundation provided freshly cooked traditional Odia meal daily for 11 days, until the day of Suna Besha on July 6. To reach as many pilgrims as possible, the Foundation established two large-scale food distribution stalls at strategic locations -- near the Puri railway Station and the bus stand adjacent to Gundicha temple.

These stalls offered traditional Odia meal consisting of rice, dalma (a wholesome lentil and vegetable preparation) and khata (a sweet and tangy chutney), chosen both for its cultural relevance and nutritional benefits. Prepared under strict hygiene standards, the meals were served with deep reverence, in alignment with the spiritual significance of the festival. A dedicated team of over 160 volunteers and staff worked tirelessly in shifts to manage the massive operation -- handling cooking, transport and distribution with efficiency.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation, reflected on the Foundation’s long-standing commitment and said, “It has been our humble effort for the past 11 years to ensure that no devotee remains hungry during the Rath Yatra. We feel blessed to serve in this sacred celebration of devotion and unity.”