J&K is turning a terror-free region: DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that the Union Territory is moving towards becoming a terror-free region, and that police has decided to wage a war on the drug menace now.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Sopore town, the DGP said: “Jammu and Kashmir is all set to become a terror-free region."

“Terrorism is at an all time low and the number of terrorists is very less. Police will ensure to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K."

“Sopore was once known as the hotbed of militancy and today business is flourishing everywhere here. Peace prevails on roads and there is a smile on the faces of people. We are committed to making J&K a drug-free place.”

Talking about the death of two members of Sikh community recently, he said: “Police have taken cognizance of both incidents and there is no need to worry. FIR has been lodged and probe is on.

“The case of death of a Sikh community member from Baramulla has been handed over to the Crime Branch,” he said.