JK LG flags off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said people must resolve to build the edifice of a modern and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir on the foundation of the sacrifices of the security forces. He was addressing an event where he flagged off the Tiranga Yatra from the Dal Lake here ahead of Independence Day.

“Today is the day to celebrate the success of our great nation. However, we should also introspect about our duties and build on our successes. We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern and prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of Army, CAPFs and police,” Sinha said.