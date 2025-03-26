J&K: Over 55,000 homes built in Rajouri under PMAY; beneficiaries thank Prime Minister Modi

Rajouri: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, is bringing unprecedented changes in the people's lives and their living standards by providing them with pucca houses.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, more than 55,000 families have shifted from kuccha to pucca houses while many more houses are under construction.

As IANS team visited Dasal village in Rajouri to make ground assessment of the scheme's success, it found many heartwarming stories of despair turning into hope.

From Sarpanch Kewal Sharma to village residents, all thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing them with the opportunity to shift into permanent homes.

Rajouri ACD Vijay Kumar, entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the scheme and also see its penetration in the district told IANS that till date more than 55,000 have been made under the PMAY scheme.

"About 62,000 houses were sanctioned, out of these more than 55,000 have already been built. There are some who have taken government aid but are yet to begin construction," he said.

Further sharing eligibility criteria for availing scheme benefits, he shared: "Those people whose income is less than Rs 15,000 monthly and has no three-wheeler vehicle can apply for the scheme."

Pradeep Kumar, BDO Rajouri, said that recovery process has been initiated against some defaulters also.

Ranjeeta Devi, a beneficiary of scheme recalled her harrowing experience of living in kuccha house and shared how the PMAY has proved to a boon for her and family.

Speaking to IANS, she said: “Our house was porous, we faced lot of difficulties during rainy season. We lived in a state of constant fear. We would shudder at the fear of falling roof during rainy season. But, that is no longer the case.”

"We are very thankful to PM Modi. We never thought we would have our permanent house. Not just us, many families benefitting from this scheme," she also said.

The PMAY scheme is transforming lives across Rajouri and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir as people are being provided with a dignified life under the vision of "Housing for All".



