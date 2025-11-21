JSW Foundation celebrates Children’s Day

Sambalpir: JSW Foundation celebrated Children’s Day under its Hamara Gaon Project and Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) initiative. The programme was organised in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation and Child in Need Institute (CINI).

The Children’s Day was celebrated across 20 peripheral anganwadi centres in which kids in the age group of 3–6 years participated. A grand celebration was held at Government Upper Primary School, Khadiapali, where over 140 participants from nearby schools, Anganwadi Centre, parents, villagers and community representatives joined the programme.

The event was attended by Vishal Raj, Head – JSW Foundation, Sambalpur & Jharsuguda; Mamata Behera, Sarpanch, Lapanga; Kiran Behera, Samiti Sabhya; Rukmini Bati, Headmistress, Government Upper Primary School, Khadiapali, village leaders and community stakeholders.

Various competitions were conducted in the school as part of the celebration and winners were given away prizes. Students and Anganwadi children presented a cultural programme. Community volunteers were felicitated for their contribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj encouraged the children to dream big and pursue their goals with confidence. He emphasised JSW Foundation’s commitment to holistic child development, quality education and community empowerment through initiatives under Hamara Gaon and ECCE.