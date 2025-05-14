Live
Justice BR Gavai Makes History: First Buddhist CJI Honors Ambedkar Legacy With "Jai Bhim" Salutation
Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist Chief Justice and second Dalit to hold the office, marked his historic appointment with a powerful "Jai Bhim" salutation, symbolizing his commitment to social justice and constitutional values.
In a powerful moment combining constitutional significance and emotional weight, newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India BR Gavai responded to Supreme Court greetings with "Jai Bhim" - a salutation deeply connected to Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy and the Dalit rights movement.
The gesture, coming just hours after his oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, represented an unprecedented affirmation of social justice principles from the judiciary's highest position, according to Bar and Bench reports.
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai took oath as India's 52nd Chief Justice today, making history as the first Buddhist and only the second jurist from Scheduled Castes to reach the nation's top judicial office. His elevation symbolizes the judiciary's commitment to inclusivity and constitutional morality.
Set to serve until November 23, 2025, Justice Gavai faces high expectations - not just for the judgments he'll deliver but for the judicial legacy he'll establish.
Throughout his career, Justice Gavai has participated in numerous significant benches, including those that established strict guidelines against bulldozer demolitions. He served on Constitution Benches delivering landmark verdicts that upheld Article 370's abrogation, struck down electoral bonds, and validated the 2016 demonetization policy.
A bench under his leadership granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case - a precedent that later benefited other accused in the same matter. Justice Gavai also presided over proceedings that stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname defamation case and granted regular bail to civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad in a case connected to the 2002 Godhra riots.