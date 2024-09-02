Kangana must provide evidence of rape during farmers' stir: Punjab AAP MLA

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur on Monday slammed actress-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, stating that if “she cannot provide evidence for her claims of rape during the farmers' movement, she should resign as a Member of Parliament”.



Interacting with mediapersons here along side AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora and the party's women's wing chief Preeti Malhotra, Jeevan Jyot accused Kangana of making deliberate statements to defame the farmers and women of Punjab.

To recall, Kangana recently claimed that women were raped during the farmers' movement, asserting she had 'proof'.

Jeevan Jyot challenged Kangana to present the proof; otherwise she should apologise to the farmers and women of Punjab and step down from her position as BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The AAP MLA also said the leaders of Punjab BJP should clarify their stand on Kangana’s statement, and tell whether they stand with the farmers and women of Punjab or with their party MP Kangana Ranaut.

“If they stand with the farmers, they should raise the issue of Kangana before the central leadership of the party and demand to expel her from the BJP,” she said.

Jeevan Jyot also said said that not only Kangana, but the entire BJP works against Punjab.

“Since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, it has continuously conspired to undermine Punjab. Last year, Punjab’s tableau was excluded from the Republic Day parade, while Punjab's name was not mentioned in this year’s Budget.

"Additionally, the Central government has been sitting on thousands of crores of rupees from Punjab’s Rural Development Fund and National Health Mission for many years. The Central government's attitude towards Punjab is both hateful and discriminatory,” she claimed.

AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora responded to BJP leader Harjit Grewal's statement, urging him to publicly condemn Kangana and call on the party to take action against her.

She emphasised that if someone makes such disparaging remarks to promote their film, Harjit Grewal, as a Punjabi, should support the farmers and women of Punjab.