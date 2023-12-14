Live
Just In
Kashmir: 18 sheep killed, 25 injured in bear attack
Highlights
Eighteen sheep were killed while 25 were injured in a nocturnal bear attack in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora.
Officials said that the incident took place in Chak Arsalan Khan village of Bandipora district.
They said that the field staff of the local wildlife protection department is on the spot to trap and relocate the bear.
