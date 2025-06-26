KRS dam near full capacity: Flood alert issued in Mandya

Mandya: With rainfall exceeding normal levels across Mandya district, the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam has reached near-full capacity, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has warned that water discharge from the reservoir may increase at any time, and residents living along the riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant.

Due to heavy inflow into the dam from persistent rain in the Cauvery catchment area, the outflow has already reached 17,000 cusecs. Officials have indicated that this could rise to as much as 30,000 cusecs depending on the inflow trend. The increased discharge could lead to flooding in low-lying areas along the Cauvery river, and residents have been advised to safeguard their property and livestock.

In light of the potential risk, entry to tourist spots in and around the dam has been temporarily prohibited to avoid untoward incidents.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with officials from various departments under the District Disaster Management Authority to review preparedness.