Local Bodies Along With The Mantra Of 'Hurt The Ego' Helped To Achieve Successful Vaccination Drive

On the hilly district's outstanding success in COVID-19 vaccination, Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla states, that local bodies are the most powerful weapon in our armoury.



To ensure the achievement, the district administration successfully implemented the mantra 'Hurt the Ego' throughout the local bodies.

They took the advantage of it, instilling in them a competitive spirit in the vaccination effort. And a careful execution strategy helped us avoid overcrowding at vaccination clinics.

In addition to Noolpuzha being the state's first fully vaccinated tribal panchayat, six additional panchayats Edavaka, Pulpally, Thariyod, Pozhuthana, Mullankolli, and Vythiri had attained 100% first-dose vaccination among individuals aged 18 and up.

kalpetta is also on track to become the state's first municipality to attain 100% immunisation. from mid-january, the immunisation push was planned with a goal in mind.

However, the leading local bodies' achievement was passed on to those that were striving to catch up. To that end, Pulpally, Mullankolli, and Tharuvana panchayat authorities gave lessons to other local bodies, which injured the latter's egos. The drive picked up speed as the faltering ones began requesting for more pills. For this aim, they organised special squads. Vaccination was increased in Vythiri due to its popularity as a tourist destination.

The collector stated that to prevent long lines at tribal camps, the special squad went to families the night before and finished the registration.

In this way, they were able to utilizes the time and also avoided the chaos that can arose by the people while getting vaccinated. They also explained the strategy of ensuring that individuals got the vaccine, they used a procedure similar to that of elections, which involved handing out slips the day before the election. Tribal members were given vehicles to transport them to and from the camps.

Meanwhile, transportation costs were covered by the ESAF small finance bank's Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, which cost Rs 9 lakh. To meet the goal, campaigns such as 'Mission March,' 'Mop up May,' and 'Gothraraksha in June' were created.