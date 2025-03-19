Live
Lok Sabha adjourned for day
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid noisy protests by opposition members seeking to ask questions on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Maha Kumbh.
The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 1 pm, shortly after Modi made his statement and the opposition members rose in their seats in protest, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi apparently urging Speaker Om Birla to allow the opposition members to speak.
Members of the Congress, TMC and other opposition parties then stormed the Well, raising slogans, while Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout in protest.
When the House took up the debate on demands for grants for the Jal Shakti ministry, the opposition members continued protesting in the Well, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.