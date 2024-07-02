Maha LoP suspended for 5 days for using ‘abusive’ language against BJP legislator

Mumbai: Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve (Shiv Sena UBT) on Tuesday was suspended for five days (till July 8) for allegedly using “derogatory” and “abusive” language against the BJP legislator Prasad Lad during the legislative business.



The Legislative Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved a resolution which was passed by a voice vote.

Earlier, Lad had demanded Danve's resignation for using “abusive” and “derogatory” language against him.

The confrontation took place after LoP and Lad adopted aggressive stands allegedly using unparliamentary language at each other.

BJP legislators had demanded a resolution be passed condemning the LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s statement against Hindus.

Lad had raised the issue of Rahul’s speech in the Lok Sabha in the Council and initiated the debate by condemning his remarks.

Lad along with BJP legislator Pravin Darekar accused the LoP Rahul Gandhi of “insulting” Hindus which was strongly objected by Danve, Congress legislators Bhai Jagtap and Abhijit Wanjari among others which led to a series of disruptions and adjournments. This was followed by the state council being adjourned for the day.

Lad alleged that Danve started misbehaving with him while he was speaking. He demanded that Lad should apologise.

However, Danve later clarified that he did not lose his balance. “I am a Shiv Sainik and capable of chopping the fingers of those who point fingers at me. Lad was gesturing at me while speaking on a topic that was unrelated to the House,” he said.