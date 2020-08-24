Maharashtra building collapse: Around 200 feared trapped, rescue mission on

A five storey residential building was collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad on Monday. About 200 people are feared to be trapped under the debris, according to news agency ANI. The National Disaster Response Force immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has been started.

The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil. At least 15 people have been rescued, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said.

"15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here," said Tatkare.

The building, according to local residents, collapsed at around 6 pm. The multi-storey building, which was 10 years old, housed 40 apartments.

"Initially the top three floors of the building collapsed when some people came out. We have been able to bring out 15 persons. The injured have been sent to government hospital," according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector. The cause of the accident was not clear. Similar collapses took place in Mumbai earlier during monsoon.