Maharashtra Government Accepts Maratha Reservation Demands, Protest Leader Agrees To End Mumbai Demonstration

Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil announced Tuesday that Maharashtra's administration had agreed to fulfill his community's demands for quota benefits, declaring intentions to conclude the Mumbai protest at Azad Maidan by 9 PM contingent upon formal government notification issuance.

The breakthrough emerged following high-level negotiations between Jarange-Patil and a ministerial delegation headed by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at the protest venue where the activist had maintained a hunger strike for five consecutive days.

Jarange-Patil confirmed government acceptance of several critical demands including enforcement of Hyderabad and Satara gazette notifications, official recognition declaring Marathas and Kunbis as identical communities, and activation of the "Sage Soyare" blood and marital relatives directive issued previously. His campaign centered on ensuring all Marathas in Marathwada region receive Kunbi classification status similar to historical Nizam-era practices.

The state administration additionally committed to dismissing legal cases filed against Maratha demonstrators during previous agitation periods, addressing a longstanding grievance among protest participants. This amnesty covers proceedings initiated during 2023 and 2024 demonstration activities across various locations.

Government representatives presented Jarange-Patil with preliminary resolution drafts outlining agreed-upon concessions during Tuesday's meeting. The activist indicated expert committee review would occur within one hour, followed by government formalization of official orders before protest conclusion decisions.

Jarange-Patil expressed determination to avoid repetition of previous unsuccessful negotiations, specifically referencing January 2024 Vashi agitation outcomes. He emphasized requiring concrete government resolutions before declaring demonstration success and Mumbai evacuation.

The ministerial delegation committed to immediate Hyderabad gazette implementation while requesting one-month timeline for Satara and Pune-Aundh gazette activation due to unresolved legal complications requiring additional procedural steps.

Beyond quota recognition, the agreement encompasses comprehensive support for families affected by the reservation struggle including financial compensation for Maratha youth who lost lives during agitation periods. Government representatives agreed to provide employment opportunities for deceased protesters' family members through Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation positions under compassionate appointment provisions.

Jarange-Patil's demands included establishment of district-level committees to streamline Kunbi certificate distribution processes based on 5.8 million community records identified by state authorities. He specifically requested expedited clearance procedures for caste validation committees reviewing certificate applications to eliminate bureaucratic delays.

The resolution represents conclusion of intensive negotiations following sustained pressure from Maratha community organizations seeking equitable representation in educational institutions and government employment opportunities. The agreement addresses core issues that have driven multiple agitation cycles across Maharashtra's central regions over recent years.