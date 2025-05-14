Mahima Gadi block demanded

Dhenkanal: There has been a growing demand for formation of Mahima Gadi block to be carved out of Gondia block. The Mahima Gadi, international headquarters of Mahima Dharma, is located in Joranda gram panchayat.

The Mahima Gadi Anchalika Vikas Parishad has sought declaration of Joranda as a Notified Area Council and Mahima Gadi as a block. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay.

Mahima Dharma Babas and local citizens had also apprised the Chief Minister about the need to declare Joranda as NAC. The Parishad said for tehsil and revenue works, people face difficulties to go to Gondia block, which is far away from Joranda. Social worker Shishir Satpathy said the government needs to declare another new block, named Mahima Gadi block, for the convenience of the people.

The Chief Minister, during his recent visit, had declared that more funds will be released for the development of Mahima Gadi.