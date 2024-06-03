Live
Just In
Man Arrested for Assaulting Cabin Crew And Attempting To Open Air India Express Flight Door
- A 25-year-old man was arrested after assaulting cabin crew and trying to open the door of an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain, leading to an emergency landing in Mumbai.
- The accused, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, now faces multiple charges including endangering life and criminal intimidation.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting cabin crew and attempting to open the door of an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain, resulting in an emergency landing in Mumbai, police reported.
The incident took place on Saturday, June 1. The suspect, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee from Kerala, woke up after takeoff and immediately went to the rear of the plane. He allegedly assaulted the cabin crew and attempted to open the aircraft door, a police official stated.
After being subdued by the crew, Nadukandee verbally abused and assaulted other passengers, threatening to open the emergency door, the official added.
Due to the security threat, the pilot diverted the flight to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and alerted security officials.
Nadukandee was arrested upon landing and charged with endangering life, provocation to breach of peace, criminal intimidation, assault, and violations of the Aircraft Act.