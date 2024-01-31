Man stabbed multiple times by minor over liquor in South Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile over liquor in south Delhi, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have nabbed the accused.

The deceased was identified as Ajruddin, a native of Bulandshahr District in Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing at Sangam Vihar.

According to police, on Wednesday at 6.15 a.m., a PCR call regarding an injured person lying near a house at Ekta Chowk, Asthal Mandir Road, Sangam Vihar was received at the Neb Sarai police station.

“The injured was taken to the hospital and was declared brought dead at the hospital. He had suffered four stab wounds,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, several CCTVs were checked and it was found that a juvenile, also a resident of the same locality, had committed the crime.

"It was found that the deceased and the juvenile were drinking together and a quarrel took place between them over liquor. The minor hit Ajruddin with a brick and stabbed him,” said the official.

“The juvenile has been apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered,” the official added.