Manjhi claims Nitish stopped him when he was CM and tried to release Anand Mohan

Patna: Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday slammed the Bihar Chief Minister for the release of convicted leader and strongman Anand Mohan after amending the jail manual of the state.

“When I was the Chief Minister of Bihar, I wanted to amend the jail manual of the state but Nitish Kumar told me not to do so as Anand Mohan was a rogue. Now, Nitish Kumar himself has amended the jail manual and released Anand Mohan. I want to ask Nitish Kumar how does he like Anand Mohan now?” Manjhi said.

“Sahab (Nitish Kumar), your game is unique. First you send people to jail and then release them by amending the law and then inaugurating a statue of their kin and eat sweets,” Manjhi said.

Nitish Kumar recently went to Panchgachia, the native place of Anand Mohan in Saharsa district of Bihar and inaugurated the statues of the latter's grandfather and uncle.

Nitish Kumar also said that he has old relations with Anand Mohan and they would not end.

Anand Mohan was convicted in the murder case of then Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah who was lynched in 1994.

He was given life imprisonment by the Supreme Court but the Nitish Kumar Government amended the jail manual and released him on April 27 this year.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has been attacking Nitish Kumar ever since he joined the NDA.