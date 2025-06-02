Manmohan school ground in shambles

Jharsuguda: Despite producing several State and national-level athletes, Jharsuguda is grappling with a serious lack of sports infrastructure and financial support. The district’s premier sports venue, Manmohan school ground, is in a deplorable condition, raising concerns among local athletes and residents alike.

Once a vibrant hub for football, athletics and cricket, Manmohan school ground is now overrun by stray cattle and strewn with logs and debris. The ground lacks basic maintenance, making it unfit for any serious sports activity. This deterioration is hindering aspiring sportspersons from accessing even minimal training facilities.

Locals expressed deep frustration over the authorities’ apathy towards sports development. “While the government runs schemes like ‘Khelo India’, grassroots facilities in districts like ours remain completely neglected,” said a resident.

The district currently lacks structured coaching programmes and there is an acute shortage of trained coaches across all disciplines. School and college students, who represent the future of the region’s sporting hopes, have no access to regular training camps or mentorship.

Former athletes from the region have voiced disappointment, stating that they had to struggle without proper guidance or support during their formative years.

With the ground’s upkeep ignored, hopes of building a strong sports culture in Jharsuguda are fading.

Local citizens and sportspersons are now demanding urgent intervention by the administration to restore Manmohan school ground, appoint qualified coaches and allocate necessary funds for grassroots sports development.