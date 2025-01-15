Mayawati accuses Congress of trying to end reservation

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday hit out hard against the Congress, accusing it of attempting to undermine the reservation system.

Speaking to journalists at the BSP headquarters here on her 69th birthday, she claimed that the Congress has consistently ignored the rights of marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Mayawati stated that these communities are not receiving the full benefits of reservation policies.

She accused the Congress of historically disrespecting Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and other prominent leaders from marginalised backgrounds.

“The Congress has always undermined Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and has now taken steps that suggest its intent to abolish reservation altogether,” she claimed.

The BSP chief further alleged that Congress leaders have made statements indicating their opposition to reservation.

"Now, Congress is merely pretending to be a well-wisher of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Baba Saheb. This duplicity is evident in their attempts to project themselves as champions of the marginalised, but their actions speak otherwise," she added.

Without directly naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati criticised the Congress for symbolic gestures such as showcasing the Constitution and wearing blue attire -- associations with Dr Ambedkar -- to woo SC, ST, and OBC voters.

Apart from targeting the Congress, Mayawati also criticised the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for misleading voters through various tactics. She urged SC, ST, and OBC communities to remain vigilant against these parties’ strategies.

“These parties only seek to exploit the votes of marginalised communities without genuinely working for their welfare,” she asserted.

Talking about her government’s achievements, she claimed that her administration had implemented numerous welfare schemes which benefited labourers, traders, unemployed individuals, women, youth, and differently abled persons.

She alleged that other state governments have been copying these initiatives without acknowledging their origin.

Addressing party workers, Mayawati emphasised the need to strengthen the BSP to secure electoral victories in Delhi and Bihar. She expressed confidence that if elections were conducted freely and fairly, the BSP would achieve significant success.

She also urged voters from marginalised communities to unite under the BSP’s banner, ensuring the party's resurgence in Uttar Pradesh and its influence in other states.