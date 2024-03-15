Mild quake felt in parts of Manipur, Nagaland

Imphal: A mild earthquake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale, was felt in parts of Manipur and adjoining Nagaland on Friday, officials said.

A disaster management official of Manipur said the tremor was felt in Northern Manipur’s Ukhrul district and Nagaland.

The official said that there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 90 km from the surface.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.