Modi, BCCI express grief

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations.

"The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Organisers should have planned RCB's IPL-winning celebrations better.” He acknowledged the scale of the celebrations but pointed out a lack of adequate crowd control measures."

