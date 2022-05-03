Modi, Denmark PM hold talks, review progress of Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation Europe trip, and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday discussed a wide range of issues, including regional and global matters.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation-level talks, an official statement said.

Both the Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions also covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water, and the Arctic, among others.

"Prime Minister appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to our flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.

"Both leaders lauded the expanding people to people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership," it said.

According to the statement, the Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the progress made in various areas since the visit of the Danish Prime Minister to India in October 2021 especially in the sectors of renewable energy, health, shipping, and water.

The two shared convergence of interest on the importance of climate action, green growth and energy diversification.

"The independence of energy supply based on fossil fuel is vital in this regard as well as security policy. Thus, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen their cooperation within the renewable energy sector and welcomed the work on a comprehensive Energy Policy Dialogue in India and Denmark, especially strengthening cooperation on cross-sectoral energy planning with a focus on green hydrogen, integration of renewable energy, energy storage and decarbonisation."

In this regard, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the discussions towards an Energy Policy Dialogue at the ministerial level.

The two leaders took note of the progress in the work of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and welcomed planned Danish support to the work of ISA, including through strengthening its Secretariat.

They emphasised the importance of India-EU Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this partnership. The two leaders appreciated the progress in restart of negotiations on the India-EU Trade, Investment and Geographical Indicators Agreements and called for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial approach and an early and simultaneous conclusion. They welcomed the launch of the Trade and Technology Council between EU and India underlining the importance of deep, strategic collaboration on cross-cutting issues related to trade, trusted technology and security.

The two leaders also recalled the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and agreed to support efforts towards its early implementation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order, and a strengthened and reformed multilateral system.

They also confirmed their commitment to work towards reforming the UN, including the UN Security Council, to make it more effective, transparent and accountable.

The Danish Prime Minister reiterated Denmark's support for India's permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council. Prime Minister Modi confirmed India's support for Denmark's candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.