Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Line of Control

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Thursday with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to official sources.

The sources said the celebrations will take place at the Nowshera sector.

The decision of the Prime Minister celebrating the 'Festival of Lights' with the soldiers comes at a time when the army is carrying out one of the longest anti-terror operations in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Eleven soldiers have been killed during the last three weeks in the two districts where a fresh spurt of violence has been witnessed recently.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane carried out an aerial visit on Wednesday on the eve of Modi's arrival in the area.

This would be the second time the Prime Minister will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers in Rajouri district after the first in 2019.