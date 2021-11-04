  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Line of Control

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Thursday with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to official sources.

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Thursday with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to official sources.

The sources said the celebrations will take place at the Nowshera sector.

The decision of the Prime Minister celebrating the 'Festival of Lights' with the soldiers comes at a time when the army is carrying out one of the longest anti-terror operations in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Eleven soldiers have been killed during the last three weeks in the two districts where a fresh spurt of violence has been witnessed recently.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane carried out an aerial visit on Wednesday on the eve of Modi's arrival in the area.

This would be the second time the Prime Minister will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers in Rajouri district after the first in 2019.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X