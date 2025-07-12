Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks: What kind of ‘ghar-wapsi’ is this for PM: Cong takes dig at PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s reported remarks on stepping aside at 75 years of age, saying what kind of a homecoming is this for the PM that upon returning from abroad he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 this year.

The Opposition party termed Bhagwat’s remarks as “good news” and said ‘achche din’ for the country and its Constitution are going to come as both Bhagwat and Modi are going to go when they turn 75 this year.

During an event in Nagpur , RSS chief Bhagwat mentioned Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley’s statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age.

Bhagwat specifically referred to Pingley’s remarks that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Poor award ‘jeevi’ Prime Minister! What a homecoming this is - on returning he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 on 17 September 2025.”

“But the Prime Minister can also tell the Sarsanghchalak that - he too will turn 75 on 11 September 2025! One arrow, two targets!” he said.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed there has been a wave of excitement and happiness since the time Bhagwat made the remarks.

Referring to Bhagwat’s remarks, Khera said, “This is good news as on September 11 this year Bhagwat will turn 75 and PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17 - for the last 11 years, the condition of the country, Constitution and constitutional institutions has been made such, now we will get relief from that on September 17.”

“On September 11, the first step will be taken as it was this duo that has played with the soul of the country,” Khera said in a video statement.

“So, be happy, because achche din for India, its Constitution, are going to come because Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat are going to go,” he claimed