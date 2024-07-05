Move to popularise hockey in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: An annual general body meeting of Hockey Association of Jharsuguda was held at the conference hall here to discuss efforts to popularise hockey in the district. Jharsuguda Collector and Hockey Association president Aboli Sunil Naravane presided over the meeting.

The meeting commended the efforts of the boys and girls hockey team of Jharsuguda district for their good performance. The meeting also discussed the need to complete laying of astro-turf field in the district at the earliest.

District Sports Officer Sushil Kumar Mishra and District Physical Education Officer Bimal Thandi were directed to promote hockey among schoolchildren.

Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar promised all help from the police for the development of hockey in the district. Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeevan Mohanty presented the schedule for the current year 2024-25. Ten boys and girls teams from Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Rourkela districts will compete in the district’s three zones, Kirimira, Belpahad and Jharsuguda, in September.

Jharsuguda Block Development Officer Chandra Bhoi, Vijay Behera, Prajbal Patel, Ganesh Nayak, Ashwini Pandey, Dambarudhar Pujari, Sushant Behera, Abhishek Lat, Rinarashmi Tirki, Shanti Nayak, Sandeep Minjah and Seeman Barua were present in the meeting.