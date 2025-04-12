Nadda asks party MPs, MLAs to connect with people

Puri: The BJP president and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asked party MLAs and MPs to connect with the people and associate themselves with the developmental works.

Inaugurating a three-day training programme for BJP MLAs and MPs here, Nadda apprised them of their responsibilities and duties to serve the party as well as the people.

The BJP was the world’s largest political party, Nadda said, adding that of the 28 States and 7 Union Territories, the NDA has government in 19 places. The BJP alone has formed government in 13 States and UTs, Nadda told the gathering. The respective MLAs and MPs should get connected to the people to win the confidence of the masses, he added.

Nadda also suggested to the MLAs and MPs to spend some time at public places like hospitals so that they could ascertain the public mood and their difficulties. The event, which began on Friday evening, will continue till April 13.