National movement fine example of cooperation: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the spirit of co-operation has been in the thinking of national heroes.
“Our national movement is a fine example of co-operation, in which people from every class, every community, every caste, region and group participated,” LS Speaker said while addressing participants at the valedictory session of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, which was held in the national capital.
Referring about the cooperative movement, he noted that the movement has brought a transformation in the lives of farmers and labourers.
He said that earlier, the farmer had to take loan at 16 per cent to 18 per cent, but in many states, it is now possible to get a loan of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh at zero per cent interest rate only through cooperatives.
“Farmers are getting manure, seeds and fertilisers from the cooperative societies at a cheaper rate,” LS Speaker saids.