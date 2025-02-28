National Science Day: Remembering Brilliance of Dr. C.V. Raman

India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 each year to honor Sir C.V. Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928. This year’s theme, “Empowering Indian youth for global leadership in science and innovation for Viksit Bharat,” emphasises the vital role of young people in driving India's scientific and technological progress.

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) suggested declaring February 28 as National Science Day, and the Government of India agreed. Since 1987, this day has been celebrated every year to honor the Raman Effect and encourage scientific thinking.

Who Was C.V. Raman?

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in Tiruchirappalli. Growing up in an academic environment, thanks to his father, a lecturer in mathematics and physics, he was inspired from an early age.

He enrolled at Presidency College in Madras in 1902, earning a BA in 1904, where he ranked first and won a gold medal in physics. In 1907, he completed his MA with the highest distinction. Raman’s research in optics and acoustics began during his student years, and he remained dedicated to these fields throughout his career.

Though pursuing science was not widely encouraged, he joined the Indian Finance Department in 1907. Even with his official job, Raman continued his experimental work at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Calcutta, where he became Honorary Secretary in 1919. In 1917, he accepted the Palit Chair of Physics at Calcutta University.

After spending 15 years there, he moved to the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, where he served as a professor from 1933 to 1948. In 1948, he founded and became the Director of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore.

In 1926, Raman founded the Indian Journal of Physics and became its editor. He also played a major role in establishing the Indian Academy of Sciences and served as its president. Raman won the Nobel Prize in 1930 for discovering the Raman Effect and was honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1954. He passed away on November 21, 1970, at the age of 82 in Bangalore.



