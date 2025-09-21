New rail line will benefit Nimapada: Pravati

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Ministry has approved the final location survey at Nimapada and Gop as part of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Konark-Bhubaneswar railway line.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, had requested the inclusion of Nimapada and Gop in the route.

She said this alignment would boost the tourist destinations in these regions.

Parida welcomed the ministry’s recent approval of the long-awaited Konark-Bhubaneswar railway line and expressed gratitude to the Railway Minister for incorporating Nimapada and Gop in the final location survey for the preparation of the DPR.

Parida said the inclusion of these areas would not only enhance tourism prospects but also significantly improve regional connectivity and transport facilities.

“This long-awaited initiative will not only establish direct link between Bhubaneswar and Konark, but also bring immense benefits to the people of Gop and Nimapada, which fall under my Assembly constituency,” Parida said.