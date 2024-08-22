Nitish Kumar asks officials to complete Muzaffarpur’s bypass road at earliest

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who inspected the ongoing construction of Muzaffarpur bypass road on Thursday, instructed the NHAI officials to complete the project at the earliest.

“Complete the project quickly,” said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inspection.

The 17 km bypass under construction in Muzaffarpur is set to significantly improve connectivity for commuters heading from Patna to Uttar Pradesh via Gopalganj and for those travelling to Darbhanga, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, and Kishanganj districts in the Seemanchal region.

The bypass will also provide a smoother connection to Sonvarsha in Sitamarhi district. Additionally, the road linking Majhauli to Nepal, NH 527 C, will facilitate easier travel for vehicles coming to Patna.

This bypass is part of the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur four-lane national highway 77, and the cost of the project is Rs 180 crore.

The decision to build this bypass was made in 2010, and land acquisition began in 2012. However, the project faced several delays over the years. It wasn’t until the Patna High Court intervened in 2019 that the construction work started progressing more rapidly.

This infrastructure development is expected to streamline travel routes to both Nepal and Uttar Pradesh from Patna.

The bypass project is likely to be completed this year. His visit is intended to expedite the construction work, ensuring that the project stays on track for completion.

During his visit, Kumar travelled to Muzaffarpur by road and also inaugurated the new buildings of the Turki, Jajuar and SC/ST police stations.

Nitish Kumar has been actively overseeing various road projects across Bihar, including the JP Ganga Pathway, which currently operates from Digha to Kangan Ghat, with construction ongoing to extend it to Didarganj. This extension is also expected to be completed by December this year.

Additionally, Kumar recently inspected the Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama four-lane road, underscoring his commitment to enhancing Bihar's infrastructure.