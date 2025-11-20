Nitish set to take oath as CM for 10th time today

Patna/New Delhi: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth time in a grand ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan at 11 am on Thursday. The Janata Dal (United) supremo, who has been the CM of Bihar for a majority in the last two decades, will be administered the oath by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The swearing-in of the 74-year-old leader is special for several reasons. His party, which is part of the NDA, has defied anti-incumbency for the fifth term and has emerged stronger, winning 85 seats in the 243-member state Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Nitish submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the current term of the Assembly ends on November 22. The resignation paves the way for the 18th Assembly, which will be constituted with the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the state Cabinet ministers.