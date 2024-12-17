North reels under intense cold

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions gripped the northern states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday. While sub-zero temperatures were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the eastern state of Odisha. Kashmir reeled under intense cold wave as the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below freezing point.

Konibal, a sleepy hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the coldest place in the valley recording a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius. While Pahalgam, the base camp of annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded minus 5 degrees Celsius, Srinagar city registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius.