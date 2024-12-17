  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > National

North reels under intense cold

North reels under intense cold
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions gripped the northern states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday. While sub-zero temperatures were...

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions gripped the northern states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday. While sub-zero temperatures were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the eastern state of Odisha. Kashmir reeled under intense cold wave as the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below freezing point.

Konibal, a sleepy hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the coldest place in the valley recording a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius. While Pahalgam, the base camp of annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded minus 5 degrees Celsius, Srinagar city registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick