NSUI suspends student leader

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the rape allegations against the party’s student wing president, Udit Pradhan, who has been suspended by the NSUI. The OPCC president, Bhakta Charan Das, has directed the newly formed committee to thoroughly examine the incident, hold discussions with the complainant and submit a detailed report to the State party headquarters at the earliest. The committee comprises Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, OPCC secretary Debasmita Sharma, former MLA candidate Sonali Sahoo, OPCC spokespersons Jayashree Patra and Manisha Das Pattnaik.

The OPCC vice-president, Sasmita Behera, has been appointed as the chairman of the fact-finding committee. Udit Pradhan was suspended from the NSUI by its national president Varun Choudhury on Monday. “In view of recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State president has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry. NSUI maintains zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and justice. Our fight for justice for the Balasore victim will continue with full resolve,” reads the order.