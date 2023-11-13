Odisha CM expresses concern over safety of labourers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed concern over the unfortunate incident of labourers being trapped inside the collapsed under-construction tunnel on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

He also prayed for the safety of all the 40 workers including five from Odisha who have been trapped inside the tunnel for the last several hours.

“Deeply concerned to know that several workers including workers from #Odisha have been trapped following collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, #Uttarakhand. Praying for the safe and speedy rescue of all the workers,” Patnaik on Monday posted on his X account.

As per a list released by the District Emergency Operation Centre of Uttarkashi district, the Odia workers trapped inside the tunnel are Tapan Mandal of Sankarshanpur, Bhagaban Batra of Nabarangpur, Biseswar Nayak, Raju Nayak from Mayurbhanj and Dhiren of Badakudar Odisha.

Rescue efforts by personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade are on to remove debris and rescue the trapped workers in the Silkyara Tunnel. Heavy excavator machines have been deployed to remove debris.

All the 40 labourers trapped inside the tunnel are reportedly safe.