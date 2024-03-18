  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

One killed, another injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

One killed, another injured in road accident in J&Ks Doda
x
Highlights

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.

Jammu: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge on Khilani Marmat Link Road in Doda.

"One person identified as Roshan Lal died on the spot while another, Tanveer Ahmad sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city for treatment. Police have registered a case in this incident," an official said.

The hilly roads of Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch districts are notorious for road accidents, often caused by speeding drivers, overloaded passenger vehicles, and bad road conditions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X