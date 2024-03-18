Live
- Tension flares after 'reckless' Pak airstrikes kill 8 civilians in Afghanistan
- 'Send Modi's ambassadors to Delhi from all 28 seats', PM appeals to Karnataka voters
- Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard breezes past Daniil Medvedev to successfully defend Indian Wells title
- The officials to ensure a strict conduct of SSC examinations. DC BM Santhosh
- Only an oil slump can stop Vladimir Putin
- Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha colluded with Kejriwal, Sisodia; assets worth over Rs 128 crore attached, says ED
- The state government may fall after Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- Tamil actress Meetha Raghunath of 'Good Night' fame ties the knot
- Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra did ‘injustice’ to Congress: Shivraj Chouhan
- ED attaches properties worth over Rs 30 cr in Gangotri Enterprises PMLA case
Just In
One killed, another injured in road accident in J&K's Doda
Highlights
One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.
Jammu: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.
Officials said that a car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge on Khilani Marmat Link Road in Doda.
"One person identified as Roshan Lal died on the spot while another, Tanveer Ahmad sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city for treatment. Police have registered a case in this incident," an official said.
The hilly roads of Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch districts are notorious for road accidents, often caused by speeding drivers, overloaded passenger vehicles, and bad road conditions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT