Op Sindoor is new form of justice: PM Modi unveils 3-pronged formula for combating terror

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the security forces avenged the April 22 terror attack in just 22 minutes by vapourising nine most infamous terror dens across the border in Pakistan as well as PoK, under Operation Sindoor. He said that Operation Sindoor is the new form of justice for terrorists and their patrons, and also unveiled a three-pronged formula for combating terror.

“If there is any terror attack on Indian territory, the enemy will be given a befitting response. Our armed forces will decide the target, timing and the mode of response,” PM Modi said.

“Second principle is that any atom bomb blackmail won’t unnerve India and the third is -- terrorists and their masters as well as their patron governments will be judged with a single benchmark,” he said and added that Pakistan’s game of state and non-state actors will no longer work as a pretext for its open support to terror.

PM Modi, in a stern warning to patrons of terror, said that this is New Bharat and Operation Sindoor reflects the country’s new doctrine under which acts of terror will be treated and replied to.

“Those who went after our sisters and tried to wipe their sindoor, we have razed them to the ground. This is a new form of justice -- 'yeh Operation Sindoor hai',” he said.

Highlighting the government’s fierce response to terror in the past decade, PM Modi said, “Earlier, we hit them inside their territory, but this time, we hit them on their heart.”

“Those who thought that India would be silent they are shuddering in fear. Those who boasted about their weapons are suffering under the debris,” he stated, highlighting how the enemy nation developed cold feet after escalating the conflict over Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister also said that the nation stands united after the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that 140 crore people of the country have taken a resolve to punish the terrorists beyond their imagination.

“Because of our armed forces, we have taught Pakistan a lesson. Our government gave full operational freedom to our armed forces, and they brought Pakistan to its knees,” he said.