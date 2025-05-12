Operation Sindoor Signals New Era in Counter-Terrorism, Says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Following the Indian Army’s press conference on Monday regarding Operation Sindoor, a military action targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari issued a statement lauding the briefing as a source of national encouragement.Tiwari described the Army’s address as “an introduction to a new country,” noting that every word of the press conference offered inspiration and conveyed important truths to the citizens of India.

Watch: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "Just now the Indian Army's press conference happened. Every word of it was filled with energy and enthusiasm, it presented a new image of India. The press conference began with a few powerful lines, a poem that I want to recite in full..." pic.twitter.com/g4PL4BgNY4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

During his remarks, Tiwari also recited a poem that emphasized resilience and the country’s resolve to confront terrorism. The poem reflected themes of bravery, sacrifice, and a collective national awakening against prolonged suffering and acts of terror.

“Now there will be no pleading, but war; the battle will be fierce,” he began. The verses evoked imagery of historical and mythological strength, referencing the disrobing of Draupadi and the steadfastness of Bheem, symbolizing a shift from endurance to action. The poem concluded with a call to uphold the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, across the land.

Tiwari also highlighted key points from the Army’s briefing, including the mention of a Turkish-Chinese drone missile, which he referred to as “important information.” He contrasted the Indian Army’s communication with the reaction of the Pakistani military, stating that “the world is laughing at their press conference.”

He urged citizens to grasp the full depth and significance of the Army’s message. “There is a preparation to root out terrorism. Operation Sindoor is ongoing, and this is a critical moment for the nation to unite and stay informed,” he said.