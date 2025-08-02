Operation Sindoor' Succeeded with Mahadev’s Blessings: Narendra Modi

Justice for Pahalgam incident fulfils my promise to Kashi’s daughters: PM

If Pakistan repeats its mistakes, UP-made missiles will wipe out terrorists: PM

When faced with terror, India becomes fierce like Shiva: PM on ‘Operation Sindoor’

New India will hunt down enemies even in the Netherworld: PM Modi

Terror camps in Pakistan reduced to ruins; many airbases still in ICU: Prime Minister

Success of Operation Sindoor giving some people a stomachache: PM

Terror kingpins cry, so do Congress and SP over terrorists’ fate: PM Modi

New India worships Bholenath, turns Kaal Bhairav against enemies: PM Modi

Varanasi, August 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive public gathering at Banauli village in Sevapuri on Saturday, dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev. Marking his first visit to Kashi since the operation, he said the mission succeeded only with Mahadev’s blessings.

Recalling the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, PM Modi said the grief of the victims’ families, especially their daughters and children, deeply moved him. He shared that he had prayed to Baba Vishwanath for strength for the bereaved families and had vowed before the people of Kashi to avenge their pain—“the sindoor of our daughters”—a vow he now considers fulfilled.

During his address, PM Modi also hit out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their "baseless statements" on the operation, asserting that such actions only strengthen the resolve of a united and self-reliant India.

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address with 'Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev' before a massive crowd in Kashi on Saturday. Speaking in Bhojpuri, he said, “In the holy month of Sawan, I am blessed to meet my Kashi family. I salute every family of Kashi.” Highlighting the significance of the occasion, he noted that Kashi is today connected with lakhs of farmers across the nation, and there can be no greater fortune than addressing them from such a sacred land during this auspicious month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Shiva represents welfare, but assumes a fierce form when faced with terror and injustice. “The world witnessed this fierce form of India during Operation Sindoor,” he said, warning that “whoever attacks India will not survive—even in hell.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the unity of 140 crore Indians, calling it the foundation of India’s strength. “This unity sparks a new consciousness each time,” he said, asking the crowd if they weren’t proud of India’s might and the operation’s success. He highlighted the precision strikes by Indian drones and missiles that reduced terror hideouts to rubble, adding that many of Pakistan’s airbases “are still in the ICU.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the opposition, saying some in the country are having a “stomach ache” over the success of Operation Sindoor. “Congress, its allies, and friends can’t digest that India destroyed Pakistan’s terror bases. Pakistan’s sorrow is understandable—but why are Congress and SP sharing their grief?” he asked. He added, “On one side, the king of terror cries; on the other, Congress and SP weep over the condition of terrorists.”

Accusing Congress of insulting the armed forces, he said the party is calling Operation Sindoor a ‘tamasha’. “Tell me—can sindoor ever be a tamasha? Calling our army’s valour and our daughters’ honour a spectacle is shameful and will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of indulging in vote bank and appeasement politics. Referring to SP leaders’ remarks in Parliament questioning the timing of action against the Pahalgam terrorists, he said, “Should I call them and ask—should we kill terrorists or not? Should we wait to eliminate them?”

He reminded the public that during SP’s rule in Uttar Pradesh, the party had withdrawn cases against those accused in bomb blasts and given clean chits to terrorists. “They have a problem with the killing of terrorists and even with the name—Operation Sindoor,” he ad

Announcing from the sacred land of Kashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a new India—one that worships Bholenath, but turns into Kaal Bhairav when faced with the enemies of the nation.”

Highlighting India’s growing self-reliance in defense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world witnessed the strength of indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor. “Our air defense systems, missiles, and drones have showcased the power of a self-reliant India,” he said, adding that “the fear of BrahMos has shaken every enemy—its sound keeps Pakistan awake at night.”

Expressing pride as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, the PM announced that BrahMos missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow. “Weapons made in the UP Defense Corridor will become the backbone of India’s military strength,” he said, asking the crowd if they felt proud of India’s self-reliant defense capabilities. Issuing a stern warning, he declared, “If Pakistan dares to repeat its mistakes, missiles made in UP will wipe out terrorists.”