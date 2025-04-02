Oppn exploiting Muslim illiteracy for vote bank politics: Rajbhar as Cong, SP oppose Waqf Bill

Lucknow: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, sparking strong opposition from various leaders. In response, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, OP Rajbhar, criticised the Opposition, accusing them of exploiting illiteracy among Muslims for vote bank politics.

Speaking to IANS, OP Rajbhar stated, "This is vote politics. They fear losing Muslim votes, which is why they are opposing the Bill. The truth must be presented to the public. Whether it’s a Congress leader or a Samajwadi Party leader, the facts should be conveyed. There is a large-scale illiteracy among Muslims, which the Congress, SP, and BSP exploit by spreading hatred."

Explaining the Bill’s provisions, Rajbhar highlighted, "The amendment allows individuals with private property to approach higher courts — be it the civil court, or High Court — for decisions if they disagree with the Waqf Tribunal’s verdict. This has drawn objections.

"Additionally, the old Bill excluded women and non-Muslims from the Waqf Board committee. The new Bill proposes two representations for women and two for non-Muslim religious communities to ensure equal rights and diverse representation."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the previous UPA government for de-notifying 123 properties and transferring them to the Delhi Waqf Board.

Defending the necessity of the amendment, Rijiju argued that without this legislation, even Parliament premises could have been claimed as Waqf property.

Amid Opposition protests, Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the House, he expressed gratitude to the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for their extensive consultations, noting that the level of deliberation was unprecedented in India’s parliamentary history.

Rijiju also revealed that the government had reviewed over 97 lakh petitions— received through online and physical submissions, MoUs, suggestions, and requests — marking it as a record number of inputs for any Bill in India’s legislative history.

Additionally, 284 delegations, including stakeholders from various communities, representatives from 25 state governments and union territories, legal experts, and religious leaders, contributed their feedback.



