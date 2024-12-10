Oppn mulls no-trust motion against RS Chairman Dhankhar

New Delhi: Amid heightened political tensions, some Opposition parties have initiated discussions to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging partisan functioning in the House.

INDIA bloc parties are likely to move the motion under Article 67(B) of the Constitution. INDIA bloc constituents including Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party signed the Motion, sources said. The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused top Congress leaders of collaborating with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilise the nation.

During the proceedings, Dhankhar expressed concerns about internal and external threats to India's unity and sovereignty, cautioning that the impact of a "deep state" is "more pernicious than the Covid disease."

Following three adjournments earlier in the day, the Upper House reconvened at 3 pm, with Chairman Dhankhar informing members about a meeting held in his chamber between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition.

“The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly. Both sides had a frank discussion and they signalled two things. One, that the integrity and sovereignty of the nation are sacred for us.

We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity, and our sovereignty,” he said. He added that the leaders agreed to meet again in his chamber at 10:30 am on Tuesday to continue discussions.

Dhankhar appealed to members to uphold their constitutional oath and prioritise national integrity. "Any challenge to the unity and integrity of the nation from within or outside requires all of us to offer a united challenge. It is a challenge to our very existence," he remarked.