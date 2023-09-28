Live
OPS undecided on alliance with BJP
Chennai: Even as the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu announced on Monday that it has walked out of the NDA alliance and that it was not having any truck with the BJP, expelled AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has not yet spoken out.
OPS who was the chief coordinator of the AIADMK and a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was expelled from the party in September 2022.
While OPS has been trying for reentry into the AIADMK , senior leader K. Palaniswami and those close to him are against it.
The BJP central leadership is also trying for a patch up with the AIADMK with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking the initiative.
However AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munuswamy said that there was no question of the party going back to the BJP.
OPS is a big force in south Tamil Nadu and his community Thevar’s have immense clout there, and this would be the bargaining point for OPS with the BJP government at the Centre. However he has to yet take a decision about it