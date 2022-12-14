Over 22% posts vacant in CBI

The country's apex investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has over 22 per cent vacancies in its workforce.

"As on November 30, 2022, the sanctioned strength of personnel in the CBI is 7,295 and the number of vacancies is 1,673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories issued vide order dated 29.06.2022," said a written reply by the Ministry of Personnel on Wednesday.

"The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process. The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers. Vacancies are filled up as per the provisions of the Recruitment Rules/Act in force," it said.

The reply added that proactive efforts were made to ensure filling up of vacancies at all ranks expeditiously. It said that proposals for induction of Officers at senior level in the CBI were placed before the Committee, constituted under Section 4(C)(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

It also mentioned about the action to fill up vacancies in various ranks under the deputation quota taken as per the provision in Recruitment Rules (RRs) pertaining to the ranks. The CBI requests various organisations, including Public Sector Banks, Ministry of Home Affairs for sponsoring names for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Inspector on deputation in CBI, it said.

The reply said that proposals are sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for induction of suitable officers in various Technical ranks in the CBI.

On a question about the steps taken by the government to improve the coordination between the Central and State investigative agencies, the Ministry replied, "CBI derives its legal authority from the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It functions within an explicit and well-established legal and procedural framework. The provisions of DSPE Act, primarily, apply to the Union Territories and are extended to the States only with their consent."

As per the provisions contained in Section 5 of DSPE Act, 1946, the Central government with the consent of the concerned state government u/s 6 of DSPE Act may, by notification, extend to any area in that state, the powers and jurisdiction of members of Delhi Special Police Establishment for the investigation of any offences or classes of offences specified in the Notification u/s 3 of the said Act, the reply added.