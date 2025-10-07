Live
- B'desh: NCP threatens consequences amid election symbol row
- Innovative Tools That Instantly Lift and Sculpt Your Skin at Home
- SC issues notice on plea to remove BJP Assam's Muslim 'takeover' video
- ULIPs vs. Mutual Funds: Wealth Creation with an Added Layer of Security
- Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India
- Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today
- Top-Rated Compact Dining Table Sets to Make the Most Out of Small Spaces
- More grassroots tournaments vital to polo’s growth in India: Simran Singh Shergill
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Rituals, and the Heartwarming Story Behind the Fast
- Papaya Smoothie: A Delicious Way to Beat Bloating
Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India
Pawan Kalyan strongly condemns the attempted attack on the Chief Justice of India, emphasizing respect for law and justice through proper processes. JanaSena stands with the dignity of the CJI.
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the recent attempt to attack the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India (CJI). He called the act deeply disturbing and said it must be rejected without any conditions.
Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the strong feelings involved but said that breaking the law is never right. He emphasized that our ancient teachings stress following the law and respecting the constitution above all.
He added that justice should come through proper legal processes, not through anger or passion. Pawan Kalyan also said that such actions shame the many people who support law and order.
He concluded by saying that the JanaSena party stands firmly with the dignity of the CJI’s office.
The attempt to attack the Hon’ble CJI is deeply disturbing and we condemn this act UNCONDITIONALLY. We understand the profound sentiments involved, but an error of path is still a transgression of Dharma. Sanatana wisdom demands Vyavahara (adherence to law) and constitutional…— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 6, 2025