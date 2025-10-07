Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the recent attempt to attack the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India (CJI). He called the act deeply disturbing and said it must be rejected without any conditions.

Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the strong feelings involved but said that breaking the law is never right. He emphasized that our ancient teachings stress following the law and respecting the constitution above all.

He added that justice should come through proper legal processes, not through anger or passion. Pawan Kalyan also said that such actions shame the many people who support law and order.

He concluded by saying that the JanaSena party stands firmly with the dignity of the CJI’s office.