Pichai, Nadella vow to back India’s Covid battle 

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella on Monday vowed their support to India as it battles the second wave of coronavirus, that has crippled the country's healthcare system and left thousands without hospital beds, oxygen and other critical medical infrastructure.

In a tweet, Pichai announced that Google will be providing Rs 135 crore in funding to the non-profit Give India and UNESCO to aid India's fight against the deadly infection.

In addition, Pichai will be donating Rs 5 crore over and above Google's contribution to relief efforts, a company spokesperson said.

"This funding also includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns. Since last year, we've helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines," Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & VP, India, said in a blog post.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was "heartbroken" by the situation in India and promised that his company would support Covid relief efforts. "I'm grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella tweeted earlier.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris assured India that they would support relief efforts by urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment.