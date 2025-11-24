  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

PM for global compact on AI at G20

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 8:40 AM IST
PM for global compact on AI at G20
X

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric. Addressing the third session of the G20 summit here, Modi also said technology applications should be 'global' rather than 'national' and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models'. Modi said this vision has been integrated into India's technology ecosystem, and the same has resulted in significant benefits, be it in space applications, AI or digital payments, where it is a world leader.

Tags

Narendra ModiG20 SummitArtificial IntelligenceGlobal CompactHuman-Centric TechnologyOpen Source Innovation

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

National News

More
Share it
X