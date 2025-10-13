PM Gati Shakti stands as cornerstone in journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hailed four years of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), saying it stands as a cornerstone in the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ at 2047.

In his remarks on the occasion of the PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, completing four years, the minister said the scheme has reduced logistics costs and enabled better service delivery.

“Marking 4 years of PM Gati Shakti, a game-changing initiative by PM Modi, which has transformed India's infrastructure planning through a 'Whole-of-Government' approach,” Goyal posted on X.

By integrating ministries, states/UTs and sectors on one digital platform, it has brought speed, synergy and sustainability to project execution.

The impact is visible in faster project execution, lower logistics costs, and better services reaching every corner of the country.

“Driving seamless connectivity and logistics efficiency, PM Gati Shakti stands as a cornerstone in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” the minister added.

Fifty-eight ministries/departments and all 36 states/UTs are now onboarded, their data layers have been integrated and are provided with their own geospatial planning portal.

The PM Gati Shakti scheme has successfully laid the groundwork for seamless, multi-modal connectivity, and accelerated economic growth. It has redefined how India plans and executes large-scale infrastructure projects.

India's logistics costs have come down to between 7.8-8.9 per cent of GDP, significantly lower than previously assumed figures of 13-14 per cent according to studies carried out by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), reflecting the success of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for infrastructure development.

According to a recent report, titled 'Gati Se Pragati', the country’s logistics costs are still above global benchmarks of 6-8 per cent seen in developed economies.

This positions India favourably for achieving world-class logistics efficiency through coordinated infrastructure development.

Simultaneously, India’s improvement in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index from 44th to 38th in 2023 indicates positive momentum, though substantial scope exists for further advancement, the report stated.