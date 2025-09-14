PM likely to visit Odisha on Sept 27

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on September 27 and address a public meeting in Berhampur, State Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said on Saturday. Thefinal itinerary of the Prime Minister’s visit is yet to be finalised, but preparations are in full swing, he said. This will be Modi’s sixth visit to Odisha in the last 15 months, after the BJP came to power in the State, he added.

“The Prime Minister has given his consent to visit Odisha on September 27. Our Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has already started preparations for the visit, and I will be there in Berhampur from September 15,” Pujari told reporters.

Modi will attend the BJP’s ‘Seva Pakshya’ programme, which will start on his birthday on September 17 and continue till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the minister said. He last visited the State on June 20 to attend the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Odisha.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his recent visit to Delhi, had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to come to Odisha on September 17, but it could not be possible due to pre-engagement,” Pujari said. He said the State government has sent the tentative programme to the PMO, which will finalise the itinerary for September 27.

Pujari said the BJP and the State government have planned to plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17, marking the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister. During ‘Seva Pakshya’, State BJP workers are planning to organise blood donation camps, health check-ups, sanitation drives and community assistance programmes, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Majhi said the Prime Minister’s five-State visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar is “a testament to the scale and speed of progress across the nation.” Majhi said this reflects how the nation is “emerging as a global leader while ensuring inclusive development.”

“Mizoram gets connected to the Indian Rail Network for the first time with the inauguration of Bairabi-Sairang new rail line, a historic milestone to be etched in the annals of history forever, symbolic of national unity and integration,” he posted on X.

Hailing the Prime Minister’s initiative, Majhi said, “With each such step, Bharat is moving closer to its vision of becoming strong, #atmanirbhar and prosperous. We are emerging as a global leader while ensuring inclusive development for every region and every citizen.”