PM Modi and President of Mozambique discuss Defence and counter-terrorism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi and President Nyusi discussed Defence, counter-terrorism and other important issues during the meeting in Gandhinagar, on the sidelines of 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024'.

According to the PMO, Modi expressed his strong commitment to support Mozambique’s development priorities.

Both leaders held productive discussions on ways to further bilateral ties, including in the areas of Defence, counter-terrorism, energy, health, trade and investment, agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building and maritime cooperation.

Glad to have met President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique in Gujarat. The meeting was made special by the fact that he has an old association with the state, having studied a course at @IIMAhmedabad.Our talks focused on defence, trade, energy, cultural linkages and more. pic.twitter.com/Ykg3tNRylO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

The Prime Minister suggested that the two countries could work to enhance air connectivity to give a boost to business, culture and people-to-people relations.

President Nyusi thanked the Prime Minister for the inclusion of African Union (AU) in the G-20. The two leaders also discussed issues related to cooperation in multilateral fora, including the UN, the official added.

Prime Minister fondly appreciated President Nyusi’s participation in the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’ in January and November 2023, the PMO added.

President Nyusi thanked India for various development projects and capacity-building programmes as also for its support in the area of maritime security. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and maintain the pace of high-level political contacts between the two countries, the official added.